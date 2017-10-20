Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose injures ankle

Derrick Rose will join Isaiah Thomas on the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran point guard, who had stepped up into the starting lineup due to Thomas's lingering hip injury, sprained an ankle during Friday night's game at Milwaukee. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after the game that Rose appeared doubtful to play Saturday at Orlando.

Ty Lue said Derrick Rose sprained his ankle tonight and "it doesn't look good." Expecting Calderon to start at PG tmrw vs Orlando — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) October 21, 2017

The injury is the latest setback for the former league MVP, who has not played 70 games in a season since 2010-11. He exited the contest with 12 points in 23 minutes after scoring 14 in Wednesday's season opener.