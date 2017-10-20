Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose injures ankle

NBA.com Staff

Oct 20, 2017 11:08 PM ET

Derrick Rose will join Isaiah Thomas on the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The veteran point guard, who had stepped up into the starting lineup due to Thomas's lingering hip injury, sprained an ankle during Friday night's game at Milwaukee. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after the game that Rose appeared doubtful to play Saturday at Orlando.

The injury is the latest setback for the former league MVP, who has not played 70 games in a season since 2010-11. He exited the contest with 12 points in 23 minutes after scoring 14 in Wednesday's season opener.

 

