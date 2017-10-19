Eight great Russell Westbrook triple-doubles from last season

* Tonight on TNT:Knicks vs. Thunder (8 ET)

Russell Westbrook’s NBA-record 42 triple-doubles provided more raw data than can be analyzed in a condensed amount of time. While it’s easy to get caught up in the number-crunching, it’s even more fun to relive the moments from his magical Kia MVP season. Here are just a few (including his 43rd, a playoff triple-double) of the most memorable ones:

April 21, 2017

1:55 Play Russell Westbrook was at his triple-double best in OKC's lone playoff win of 2017.

The result?: 115-113 win vs. Houston

Westbrook's stat line: 32 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3-point FG), 12 rebounds, 11 assists

Why it stood out: The Thunder’s lone playoff win came on the back of, what else, a Westbrook triple-double. It was his third straight in the series and saved the Thunder from a sweep at the hands of James Harden and the Rockets.

April 9, 2017

1:55 Play On April 9, 2017, Russell Westbrook made triple-double history in the NBA.

The result: 106-105 win vs. Denver Nuggets

Westbrook's stat line:50 points (17-32 FG, 5-12 3-point FG), 16 rebounds, 10 assists

Why it stood out: Westbrook set the triple-double record and ended the Denver Nuggets’ playoff dreams on the same night, nailing a 36-footer at the buzzer for the win.

March 29, 2017

1:49 Play Russell Westbrook set a record with his 57-point triple-double on March 29.

The result: 114-106 overtime win vs. Orlando Magic

Westbrook's stat line:57 points (21-40 FG, 6-15 3-point FG), 13 rebounds, 11 assists

Why it stood out: Westbrook led the Thunder to their largest comeback in team history with the highest scoring triple-double in team history on the road in Orlando. For good measure, he also nailed the game-tying 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds to play that forced overtime.

February 9, 2017

1:56 Play In a Feb. 9 win against the Cavs, Russell Westbrook dominated all game long.

The result: 118-109 win vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Westbrook's stat line:29 points (11-27 FG, 2-6 3-point FG), 12 rebounds, 11 assists

Why it stood out: While the Cavaliers made headlines before the game because they were questions about coach Tyronn Lue resting LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, Westbrook led the ambush. (All three Cavs stars played, by the way.)

December 23, 2016

1:48 Play The Celtics had no answer for Russell Westbrook on Dec. 23, 2016.

The result: 117-112 win vs. Boston Celtics

Westbrook's stat line:45 points (13-25 FG, 5-7 3-point FG), 11 rebounds, 11 assists

Why it stood out: In a stretch of three straight 40-point games, Westbrook dazzled in this win over Boston by scoring eight straight points to end the first half and the final 15 of the game, including two deep 3-pointers in the final 75 seconds to finish the Celtics off.

December 17, 2016

2:28 Play A pass-happy performance marked Russell Westbrook's 50th career triple-double.

The result: 114-101 win vs. Phoenix Suns

Westbrook's stat line:26 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3-point FG), 11 rebounds, 22 assists

Why it stood out: Who said Westbrook didn’t trust his teammates? He piled up a career-high 22 assists to collect his 50th career triple-double against the Suns, willing the Thunder past another team with a force and energy the Magic couldn’t match.

November 30, 2016

3:04 Play Russell Westbrook took over in OT en route to a triple-double vs. Washington.

The result: 126-115 win vs. Washington Wizards

Westbrook's stat line:35 points (12-35 FG, 1-6 3-point FG), 14 rebounds, 11 assists

Why it stood out: On a rough shooting night (he started 7-for-28) Westbrook saved his best for last to turn back the John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Wizards. His late 3-pointer forced overtime and he outscored the Wizards 14-10 in the extra session.

October 28, 2016

Play The Thunder's first home game of 2016-17 was a magical one for Russell Westbrook.

The result: 113-110 OT win vs. Phoenix Suns

Westbrook's stat line:51 points (17-44 FG, 2-10 3-point FG), 13 rebounds, 10 assists

Why it stood out: The triple-double that started it all. Westbrook posted the first 50-point triple-double the league had seen since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1975. It was also the Thunder’s (and Westbrook’s) first home game without Kevin Durant on the roster.

