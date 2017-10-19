Reports: Draymond Green's MRI comes back negative; Likely won't play Friday

In the closing seconds of the Golden State Warriors season opener, All-Star forward and reigning Kia Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green exited the game with a left knee injury. He came up hobbling and grabbing at his knee, putting quite a scare into Golden State's faithful.

The Warriors got some good news today, though, as an MRI of the knee sprain came back negative, reports ESPN.com's Chris Haynes:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green underwent an MRI on his left knee Wednesday and the results came back negative, league sources told ESPN. His status for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans is unknown at this time. ... Green told ESPN after the game that "I'll be good. I'm fine," as he walked gingerly out of the locker room.

Anthony Slater of TheAthletic.com, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle and Mark Medina of The Mercury News say Green is likely doubtful for Friday's road game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Warriors confirm that Draymond Green's MRI was negative. He is doubtful for tomorrow's game in New Orleans. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 19, 2017

Warriors considering Draymond Green doubtful tomorrow, but he was on flight to New Orleans today. Road trip includes Memphis and Dallas. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 19, 2017

Draymond Green considered doubtful for Friday's game vs. New Orleans https://t.co/opDx31lj8Epic.twitter.com/yIuoR1hqtH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 19, 2017

Omri Casspi's Warriors debut was cut short after he sprained his left ankle late in the third quarter. He had come into the game questionable with a mild sprain of his right ankle. Casspi did some shooting but didn't practice.

"He just slipped on the floor," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We'll see if he's OK. It was a tough break, he's sprained both ankles in the last week."

0:31 Play Draymond Green exited the Warriors' season opener with a strained left knee.

Andre Iguodala, meanwhile, practiced Wednesday after missing the opener with a strained back.

Kerr remains hopeful he will play on the road trip that includes the team's first back-to-back with Friday's matchup against the Pelicans followed by a game Saturday at Memphis.

Golden State plays Monday at Dallas before returning home for three games next week.

The Warriors are being extra cautious at this stage with Iguodala, who is such a valuable contributor off the bench.

Kerr has said his team still must get in better shape - mentally and physically - and that led to foul trouble throughout the game. Kevin Durant's baseline jumper at the end went in just too late and Golden State squandered a big lead on the night it received its championship rings.

The Warriors only spent about 30 minutes practicing on the court Wednesday with the focus on skill work, instead using more time to study film.

"We were not ready mentally to play that game, even when we weren't tired," Kerr said. "When I say we're not in great shape, I can't come in here today and run them because they're tired from last night. So the physical conditioning will come as we play these games in the next week or two but what we can do is really lock in mentally."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.