Portland Trail Blazers sign Wade Baldwin to 2-way contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- The Portland Trail Blazers have signed guard Wade Baldwin to a two-way contract.

Baldwin was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Memphis. The former Vanderbilt player averaged 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 28.2 minutes in 33 games with the Grizzlies, including one start. He also played with the then-D-League's Iowa Energy.

He was waived by Memphis earlier this month.

This season teams are allowed to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Players signed to two-way deals can accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA clubs.