One stat to know after each of Wednesday's games

Twenty teams made their 2017-18 regular season debuts on Wednesday night. Here's one quick stat from each of the openers.

* Wednesday's stat leaders

Hornets vs. Pistons

Are the Pistons beginning to take advantage of their opportunities better? Detroit scored 25 points off Charlotte's turnovers on Wednesday. Its season high last season was 26.

Pacers vs. Nets

Brooklyn's offseason acquisition D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points, tying Nate Archibald (1976) for the most by a Nets player in their debut in franchise history.

Heat vs. Magic

Heat center Hassan Whiteside (26 points, 22 rebounds) became the first player since Kevin Garnett in 2007 (22 points, 20 rebounds) with a 20/20 game on opening night.

Sixers vs. Wizards

John Wall (28 pts) and Washington held off Ben Simmons (18 points, 10 assists, five rebounds) and Philadelphia to win their first home season opener since Nov. 2, 1999.

Bucks vs. Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 37 points (and 13 rebounds), tying Michael Redd for the second-most points in a season opener in Bucks franchise history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 41 points in the 1972-73 opener.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Davis became the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-71, 1971-72) with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back season openers.

Hawks vs. Mavericks

Atlanta won its eighth straight against Dallas on a night Dirk Nowitzki officially joined Kobe Bryant as the only players to reach 20 seasons with the same team.

Nuggets vs. Jazz

In his first game with his new team, Jazz guard Ricky Rubio recorded his 3,000th career assist. He became the third fastest in NBA history to reach that milestone, behind Chris Paul and John Wall.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs

In his first regular season game since signing his lucrative contract extension, Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 26 and surpassed the 5,000 career mark in points.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns

Portland beat Phoenix 124-76, setting an NBA record for the largest margin of victory in a season opener. It was also the Suns' worst loss in franchise history.