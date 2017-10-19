Denver Nuggets sign Richard Jefferson, waive Jameer Nelson

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Richard Jefferson and waived guard Jameer Nelson, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Jefferson, 6-7, 233, most recently averaged 5.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 79 games for the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016-17. He was also a member of the Cavaliers 2015-16 NBA Championship team, appearing in all 21 (two starts) of their playoff contests with averages of 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. In 16 NBA seasons, Jefferson has averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 1,161 career NBA games (809 starts) with New Jersey, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Golden State, Utah, Dallas and Cleveland.

Nelson, 6-0, 190, was acquired by Denver in a trade with Boston on January 13th, 2015, and re-signed on August 15, 2015. Nelson appeared in 148 games (59 starts) for Denver in two and a half seasons, averaging 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 25.6 minutes. The 13-year NBA veteran has played 828 career games (639 starts) for Orlando, Dallas, Boston and Denver, averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Nuggets roster remains at 15 guaranteed players and two two-way players.