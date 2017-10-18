Paul George felt ‘nauseous’ and 'devastated' seeing Gordon Hayward injury

Few people can relate to what Celtics forward Gordon Hayward experienced Tuesday night -- a gruesome ankle injury that silenced a sold-out arena.

Oklahoma City's Paul George is certainly one of them.

George, who suffered a compound leg fracture during a USA Basketball scrimmage in August 2014, admitted it made him sick watching Hayward’s injury.

“It just brought me back to Vegas and when it happened to me and my incident. Immediately I felt devastated. I was like nauseous watching it, just going back to that play,” George told reporters Wednesday. “Immediately after it happened, I texted Gordon, we talked last night. I just try to give him words of encouragement and try to be there for him.”

Paul George said Gordon Hayward's ankle injury made him "nauseous" and spoke about the broken leg he suffered in Vegas: pic.twitter.com/9WSOq1S6NG — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) October 18, 2017

George said that the recovery from such an injury takes a toll mentally and physically.

“You’re always thinking about it,” he said. “I have a bump on my leg for the rest of my life. I always think about it. It’s always there. And then just being on the court, I’m not as explosive. I’m not as bouncy as I was. It’s something I’ve got to live with now.”