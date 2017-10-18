Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin exits game with right knee injury

Nets guard Jeremy Lin exited Brooklyn's season opener against the Indiana Pacers with an apparent right knee injury.

Lin was attacking the rim in the fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly along the baseline. Clutching his right knee, Lin appeared to say "I'm done, I'm done" ... before bursting into tears.

Lin was helped to the locker room but eventually limped off the floor under his own power.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lin will undergo evaluation in New York on Thursday amid "tremendous concern."