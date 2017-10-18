Los Angeles Lakers hire Antawn Jamison as pro scout

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Tamison will be based in Charlotte, NC and will primarily scout East Coast, Southeast and Midwest games. A two-time NBA All-Star and 16-year veteran, Jamison averaged 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1,083 career games (864 starts) for the Warriors, Wizards, Mavericks, Cavaliers, Lakers and Clippers. Jamison will continue his role on Spectrum SportsNet as an analyst for the network’s Lakers coverage.

In addition, the Lakers have added Can Pelister to the scouting staff as an International Scouting Consultant.