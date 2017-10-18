Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green exits opener with knee strain

NBA.com Staff

Oct 18, 2017 1:12 AM ET

Draymond Green exits the game with a left knee strain.

Golden State was forced to play the final stages of its own season opener without last season's Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green exited Tuesday's game against Houston in the fourth quarter with a left knee strain, hobbling quickly to the locker room before being officially diagnosed with the injury. He would not be able to return to action, finishing with nine points and 13 assists.

Green joined his teammates before the game in receiving their 2017 NBA championship rings and witnessing the unveiling of the team's championship banner in Oracle Arena.

David Aldridge quoted Green saying "I'll be fine" after the game, but the All-Star forward declined to comment further. Anthony Slater of The Athletic added that Green lacked any visible brace for the affected knee.

 

