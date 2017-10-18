Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green exits opener with knee strain

Golden State was forced to play the final stages of its own season opener without last season's Defensive Player of the Year.

Draymond Green exited Tuesday's game against Houston in the fourth quarter with a left knee strain, hobbling quickly to the locker room before being officially diagnosed with the injury. He would not be able to return to action, finishing with nine points and 13 assists.

Draymond Green (left knee strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 18, 2017

Green joined his teammates before the game in receiving their 2017 NBA championship rings and witnessing the unveiling of the team's championship banner in Oracle Arena.

David Aldridge quoted Green saying "I'll be fine" after the game, but the All-Star forward declined to comment further. Anthony Slater of The Athletic added that Green lacked any visible brace for the affected knee.

Draymond Green tells me "I'll be fine" as he leaves locker room, declines on-camera chat.No word if knee strain will keep him out any games. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) October 18, 2017