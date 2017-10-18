Chicago Bulls suspend Bobby Portis eight games for altercation

The Chicago Bulls announced today that forward Bobby Portis has been suspended for eight games for the physical altercation with Nikola Mirotic at practice on Oct. 17.

“As a head coach, I’m very disappointed in what happened. Our locker room is a family. ” - Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/DFCuNNkoLo — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 18, 2017

“My job is not to let this moment derail us.” - Fred Hoiberg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 18, 2017

“We anticipate Niko being out 4-6 weeks, but needs to clear concussion protocol.” - John Paxson — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 18, 2017

Portis will serve the suspension beginning with the team’s season opener at Toronto on Thursday, October 19. Portis will be able to practice with the team during his suspension.