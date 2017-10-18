Chicago Bulls suspend Bobby Portis eight games for altercation

Official release

Oct 18, 2017 1:05 PM ET

Bobby Portis will miss Chicago's first eight games after punching teammate Nikola Mirotic.

The Chicago Bulls announced today that forward Bobby Portis has been suspended for eight games for the physical altercation with Nikola Mirotic at practice on Oct. 17.

Portis will serve the suspension beginning with the team’s season opener at Toronto on Thursday, October 19. Portis will be able to practice with the team during his suspension.

