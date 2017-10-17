NBA players react, offer support after Gordon Hayward injury

NBA.com Staff

Oct 17, 2017 8:49 PM ET

0:32

Gordon Hayward jumps for a lob but suffers a severe lower leg injury after landing awkwardly.

The NBA held its collective breath and bowed its collective head after witnessing the devastating fall and injury suffered by Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on opening night. The All-Star swingman was less than six minutes into his Boston debut before falling awkwardly on an alley-oop attempt, causing his left leg to bend awkwardly.

Medical personnel immediately attended to Hayward, who was already being prayed for and encouraged by both teammates and Cleveland players, including LeBron James. Meanwhile, NBA players and personalities who were watching the game immediately took to social media to offer their own spoken offerings of support to the fallen Celtic.

One of the first to respond was Oklahoma City swingman Paul George, who suffered a horrific leg injury of his own during a USA Basketball scrimmage in 2014.

Others weren't far behind.

 

Former Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Trey Lyles tweeted after the injury.
 

 

 

 

Members of the Cavaliers did not wait until after the game to see their fallen foe. James visited Hayward during the contest, as did injured Cavs point guard and former Celtic Isaiah Thomas.

Meanwhile, tweets continued to flow from Hayward's NBA peers.

 

 

 

