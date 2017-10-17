NBA announces changes to last two minute reports

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced changes to the criteria and structure of its Last Two Minute Reports for the 2017-18 season, which tips off tonight with a TNT doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m. ET) and the defending champion Golden State Warriors playing host to the Houston Rockets (10:30 p.m. ET).

Officiating reports will now be provided for all games in which the score is within three points at any time in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of any overtime period. Previously, Last Two Minute Reports were shared for all games within five points at the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter or any overtime period.

The NBA is also introducing a new structure for Last Two Minute Reports that better depicts game situation. For the 2017-18 season, all calls and material non-calls will be grouped by possession (see an example here). In the past, all officiated events were listed in a play-by-play format.

Overseen by the NBA’s League Operations senior management team, Last Two Minute Reports have created a more specific protocol for commenting on the most scrutinized calls in games. This marks the third full season that the NBA will release Last Two Minute Reports regarding all calls and material non-calls in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the last two minutes of any overtime period for all games that meet designated criteria.

The reports, which debuted in March 2015, are one of several transparency initiatives undertaken by the league to help build greater awareness and understanding of the rules and processes that govern the game.

Last Two Minute Reports are posted on NBA.com/official by 5 p.m. ET the day after each game. A complete archive of reports is available at NBA.com/official.