Reports: Marcus Smart, Jabari Parker unable to land contract extensions

The 2018 NBA free agency pool will reportedly become even deeper.

In the hours leading up to Monday night's deadline for members of the 2014 NBA Draft class, reports ESPN.com and The Vertical said that Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart did not reach contract extension agreements with their respective teams. That means both players, who were selected second and sixth in the draft, respectively, would become restricted free agents next offseason.

Sources: Marcus Smart’s agent and Boston remained fully engaged before extension deadline. No deal, couldn't bridge the gap. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2017

Celtics and Marcus Smart were relatively close in talks at deadline, but he'll enter restricted free agency in July, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2017

Jabari Parker and Milwaukee Bucks ended talks, no deal. He'll enter restricted free agency in July, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2017

Parker averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game last season before tearing his left ACL for the second time in his three-year NBA career. He has played just 152 out of a possible 246 regular season games.

Smart, meanwhile, helped spearhead the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season with versatile defense and career-high marks in nearly every statistical category. He figures to take on a bigger role for an overhauled Boston team that is thinner on depth, but heavier on star power with the additions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.