Reports: Marcus Smart, Jabari Parker unable to land contract extensions

NBA.com Staff

Oct 16, 2017 7:19 PM ET

The 2018 NBA free agency pool will reportedly become even deeper.

In the hours leading up to Monday night's deadline for members of the 2014 NBA Draft class, reports ESPN.com and The Vertical said that Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart did not reach contract extension agreements with their respective teams. That means both players, who were selected second and sixth in the draft, respectively, would become restricted free agents next offseason.

 

 Parker averaged a career-high 20.1 points per game last season before tearing his left ACL for the second time in his three-year NBA career. He has played just 152 out of a possible 246 regular season games.

Smart, meanwhile, helped spearhead the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season with versatile defense and career-high marks in nearly every statistical category. He figures to take on a bigger role for an overhauled Boston team that is thinner on depth, but heavier on star power with the additions of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.