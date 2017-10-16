Report: Richard Jefferson agrees to deal with Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly adding a dash of veteran leadership to their promising young core.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Richard Jefferson is on the verge of signing with the Nuggets, who have playoff aspirations centered around budding star center Nikola Jokic and offseason acquisition Paul Millsap.

Free agent forward Richard Jefferson is closing in on a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2017

Wojnarowski added in a later tweet that Denver would likely waive veteran point guard Jameer Nelson in order to create the necessary roster spot for Jefferson. The 37-year-old swingman spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, where he won a championship ring with the Cavs in 2016. He averaged 5.7 points in just over 20 minutes per contest last season.