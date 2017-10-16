'Do they know what happens now?' asks Nike in new LeBron James commercial

Cleveland's star has a chip on his shoulder as he begins his 15th season

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 16, 2017 12:47 PM ET

LeBron James is ready to battle after an action-packed offseason around the NBA.

> Opening Night on TNT: Celtics vs. Cavaliers (8 ET, Tuesday); Rockets vs. Warriors (10:30 ET

It was an eventful summer for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving is gone. Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Jose Calderon and more are in.

Now, as LeBron gets set to begin his 15th season in the NBA, Nike wants to make one thing clear -- it was a mistake to provoke The King:

The Cavaliers open the NBA season on Tuesday at home against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics (TNT, 8 ET). However, an injured ankle could delay LeBron's matchup against the Cavaliers' former point guard.

