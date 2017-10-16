Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge agrees to contract extension with San Antonio Spurs

Jon Krawczynski | The Associated Press

Oct 16, 2017 1:34 PM ET

LaMarcus Aldridge has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension with San Antonio.

The San Antonio Spurs have reached an agreement with LaMarcus Aldridge on an extension that will keep him under contract for an additional three years.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Aldridge will exercise the $22 million player option on his contract for the 2018-19 season. He will also get another two years and $50 million tacked on, according to the person who spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

The Spurs open the regular season against Minnesota on Wednesday night (9:30 ET, ESPN).  The agreement came as a surprise given Aldridge's difficulty acclimating to the Spurs since he left Portland in 2015.

Aldridge averaged 17.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game last season.

 

