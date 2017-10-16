Warriors Week
Warriors Week

Golden State Warriors week on NBA TV

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 16, 2017 7:24 AM ET

5:29

Relive the waning Warriors' run to the 2017 NBA title!

As Golden State begins defense of its 2017 NBA championship, we’ll celebrate the Warriors all week with special features on NBA.com and special programming on NBA TV.

You can read a story from Shaun Powell that explains how the Warriors actually improved this summer; watch a one-hour special on NBA TV Monday night that recaps the Warriors’ incredible 16-1 playoff run; see a lengthy interview with Warriors coach Steve Kerr; and, of course, watch the Warriors collect their rings and hoist the franchise's fifth championship banner live on TNT Tuesday night.

The Warriors appear on national TV three times this week:

Tuesday: Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday: Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday: Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Warriors Week on NBA TV begins Monday morning, with replays of Games 1, 2, 3 and 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

Here is the full NBA TV programming schedule for Warriors week:

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

Monday, October 16: Champions Day

10 a.m.: Cavs-Warriors 2017 Finals Game 1
Noon: Cavs-Warriors 2017 Finals Game 2
2 p.m.: Warriors-Cavs 2017 Finals Game 3
4 p.m.: Cavs-Warriors 2017 Finals Game 5
8 p.m.:  2016-17 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors (Premiere)

Tuesday, October 17

1 p.m.: Open Court: Owners (featuring Warriors owner Joe Lacob)
2:30 p.m.: Warriors Team Preview (encore)
4 p.m.: 2016-17 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors (encore)

Wednesday, October 18

2:30 p.m.: NBA TV Game of the Day: Rockets vs. Warriors (from Oct. 17)

Thursday, October 19

Noon: Marquee Match-up: Rockets vs. Warriors (from Oct. 17)
9 p.m.: 2016-17 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors (encore)
3 a.m.: Marquee Match-up: Rockets vs. Warriors (from Oct. 17)

Friday, October 20

Noon: Open Court: Owners (Joe Lacob on panel)
1 p.m.: 2016-17 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors (encore)

Saturday, October 21

2:30 or 4:30 p.m.: NBA TV Game of the Day (Warriors vs. Pelicans (from Oct. 20)
8 p.m.: NBA On NBA TV: Warriors vs. Grizzlies (coverage begins at 7:30)
3:30 a.m.: NBA On NBA TV: Warriors vs. Grizzlies (encore)

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.