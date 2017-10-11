Report: Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III to undergo left ankle surgery

Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III will reportedly have surgery on his left ankle and is expected to be sidelined until mid-December, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson III suffered a high ankle sprain during a September 28 scrimmage and was expected to miss two months. The surgery extends that timetable another 2-4 weeks.

The 2017 NBA Slam Dunk champion last season, Robinson III averaged career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, shooting percentage and steals per contest in his second season with the Pacers.

With Paul George gone via trade to Oklahoma City, Robinson figured to play a more prominent role alongside fellow youngsters Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.