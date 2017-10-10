Connie Hawkins' 'interrupted' career will forever be remembered fondly among his peers

“Go look at the stats. Go look at the records. ... Hawk was a mother—,” Haywood said. “Because he had tricks from the Globetrotters. He had experience from the Rens and the ABA. So he could trick you a little bit, but he was an outstanding ballplayer.”

Both men became known for their ability to palm and manipulate the ball. “That was our thing, the big hands. The ball was small in our hands. I used to watch the Hawk because I was a little bit younger and I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that’s who I want to play like.’ I wanted to rebound like Bill Russell and move the ball around in my hand and show it like the Hawk.”

Hawkins, in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, once said of his style: “If I didn’t break the laws of gravity, I was slow to obey them.”

Said Barry, another Hall of Famer who did his own jumping from the NBA to the ABA and back: “As you look at basketball and the small forward position, there was a progression. You had Elgin, who was doing things that nobody had done before. And then really, the next guy was Connie, who took it to another level. Then Julius came along to take it to yet another level with the air in his game. And then Michael, though he was more of a 2 than a 3, and now you’ve got LeBron.”

Their iconic status is evident in that all of them – Baylor, Hawkins, Erving, Jordan and James – can get by on first names alone.

“He was one of those guys who was a real showman, able to do things most players couldn’t do. He was a fancy passer, with the crazy one-hand stuff, and then going up for those tomahawk dunks,” Barry said. “Very fun guy, an interesting guy to be around. Unfortunately he got deprived of being able to show his skills in the NBA for a long time, which really hurt.”

Hawkins’ deal with Phoenix brought him into orbit with Jerry Colangelo, the Suns’ general manager, interim coach and eventual owner. And as Haywood recalled from his own close relationship with Schulman, “With all the things going on with Connie at that time, God placed him with the perfect human being not only for that team but for his life.”

Colangelo was only 30 when Hawkins joined the Suns, and the two hit it off as friends beyond their work relationships. His instant success in the NBA, Colangelo’s work on the sideline before hiring Cotton Fitzsimmons and Hawkins’ impact on Phoenix’s record – from 16-66 as an expansion team to 39-43 and the playoffs, in what then was the league’s biggest one-year improvement ever – bonded the two.

“The Hawk, more importantly, put us on the map,” Colangelo said. “He gave us credibility immediately. That’s something you can’t ever forget.”

Hawkins’ numbers dropped off, though he kept making All-Star teams through 1973. Then Phoenix traded him to the Lakers, a team craving star power as Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, in order, called it quits. But Hawkins, due to knee surgery and drug and drinking habits, “had some mileage on him” by age 31, Colangelo said.

He averaged 11 points and 6.3 rebounds in two seasons with L.A., then finished 1975-76 in Atlanta (during which he appeared in the second episode ever of “Saturday Night Live,” in a hilarious 1-on-1 matchup against 5-foot-3 singer/songwriter Paul Simon).

It was during his time with the Hawks, in an anecdote related by Peter Vecsey in a 2009 New York Post piece, that Hawkins one night missed an uncontested dunk. Looking over to the bench, he said, “Either they gotta lower the basket or raise the floor, ‘cuz the Hawk can’t soar no more.”

Hawkins’ infirmities and issues accelerated after his playing career, so much so that when word filtered back to Colangelo, the Suns boss grew alarmed. He contacted his former player in the early 1990s, gifted him with a plane ticket from the East Coast and brought him back into the franchise.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to take care of you physically’ – because he needed some work – ‘and then I want you to go to work for me.’ He spent the next 25 years doing that,” Colangelo said.

“He was special to me. He had a charisma to him. He was quiet, he was humble, he was funny. He had an ability to articulate, and he was good with relationships in a quiet way, so he was very effective in doing community service work for the Suns. And just his presence – being at games, being around – I think that goes a long way for a franchise to have some history.”

In all their years together, Colangelo never pressed Hawkins about the controversy that delayed and nearly derailed his career. Had there been any merit whatsoever to the allegations?

“I choose to believe what he represented. The worst thing he could be accused of is introducing some guy,” said Colangelo, chairman of the Hall of Fame, executive director of USA Basketball and special adviser to the Philadelphia 76ers. “When you’re on the playgrounds, there are all kinds of guys hanging out. That could happen so easily. And bear in mind that Jack Molinas was a former player. He wasn’t some guy dressed in a zoot suit standing on a corner.

“Because of that, I believe that it was innocuous. There was never intent on Connie’s part to do anything. And the lawsuit proved there wasn’t.”

As badly as Hawkins and NBA fans were cheated out of his early career, as much as it pre-empted any Top 50 or Mt. Rushmore sort of status, Colangelo is inclined to smile over what we all did get of Hawkins.

“It was tragic when Connie wasn’t able to go the normal course and go to school,” he said. “Had he come in as a young player, he would have had an incredible career. But having said that, he leaves this Earth as a legend. He was one of the great players of all-time coming out of a hotbed of basketball in New York. He traveled the world with the Globetrotters. He became recognized as one of the top five players in the league his first year in the NBA.

“You could say that his journey was checkered or it was interrupted. He had to fight, fight, fight. And the fact that he accomplished what he did, we can look back and say, ‘Hawk, you did good.’”

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.