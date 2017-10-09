New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo diagnosed with sports hernia

Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will be examined to determine whether surgery is required after being diagnosed with a sports hernia, head coach told the media before Sunday's preseason victory over the Bulls.

Rondo is slated to see a specialist in Philadelphia on Monday. There is no immediate timetable for his return.

Rondo was injured during Friday's loss to the Thunder. The veteran guard is entering his first season with the Pelicans after signing a one-year deal during the offseason. He had five points and eight assists in his lone preseason appearance with the team so far.