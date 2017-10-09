Reports: Joel Embiid agrees to max contract extension with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, max contract extension, according to TNT's David Aldridge and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Told you this morning they were optimistic: source confirms ESPN report of five-year, $148 million extension for @JoelEmbiid in Philly. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) October 9, 2017

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale max extension, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 9, 2017

Embiid, along with other 2014 first-round Draft picks, face an upcoming deadline to sign an extension. Otherwise, he would have become a restricted free agent next summer.

When healthy, Embiid was a force for Philadelphia last season with averages of 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in only 25.4 minutes. But injuries continue to be an issue for Embiid, who completely missed the first two seasons of his career and only played 31 games in 2016-17.