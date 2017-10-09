Reports: Joel Embiid agrees to max contract extension with Philadelphia 76ers

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 9, 2017 5:45 PM ET

Joel Embiid was dominant for the 76ers during 31 games last season.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has agreed to a five-year, max contract extension, according to TNT's David Aldridge and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Embiid, along with other 2014 first-round Draft picks, face an upcoming deadline to sign an extension. Otherwise, he would have become a restricted free agent next summer. 

When healthy, Embiid was a force for Philadelphia last season with averages of 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in only 25.4 minutes. But injuries continue to be an issue for Embiid, who completely missed the first two seasons of his career and only played 31 games in 2016-17.

