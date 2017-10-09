Dwyane Wade to start at shooting guard for Cleveland Cavaliers

Dwyane Wade will replace J.R. Smith at shooting guard in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup this season, coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Monday. Wade will be joined by Derrick Rose, LeBron James, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love in the starting unit.

Wade signed with Cleveland on September 27 after agreeing to a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls. Last season, Wade averaged 18.3 points on 43.4 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games. Smith has started all but seven of his 164 regular season games for the Cavaliers since joining the team during the 2014-15 season.

Wade played the first 13 seasons of his career in Miami before leaving to sign with Chicago in the summer of 2016. Wade and LeBron James won two championships and reached four-straight NBA Finals during their four years together with the Heat.