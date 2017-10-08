Stephen Curry scores 40 points against Timberwolves in China

Stephen Curry put on a show for NBA fans in China on Sunday morning. The two-time MVP led the Golden State Warriors with 40 points (on 13-for-20 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point), eight assists, and six rebounds as they powered past the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-110 in Shanghai, China.
Steph making it look easy... 👀#NBAChinaGamespic.twitter.com/ympzDgUSKy— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2017
.@warriors doing Warriors things...#NBAChinaGamespic.twitter.com/MuvURpgZgH— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2017
Steph out here dancing 💃. #NBAChinaGamespic.twitter.com/YUKV6oo4yc— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2017
Curry and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors pull away in the 3rd quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers.
The @warriors opened up the floodgates in the 3Q! 👌#NBAChinaGamespic.twitter.com/ioC30y9cvP— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2017
.@StephenCurry30 out here making it up as he goes... #NBAChinaGamespic.twitter.com/qBrykcJEdN— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2017
Two possessions. Six points for Steph Curry. #NBAChinaGames.— NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2017
Watch the 2nd half from Shanghai on @NBATVpic.twitter.com/GRzc2Y2CXn
The Warriors will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.