Stephen Curry scores 40 points against Timberwolves in China

The Warriors shot 20-for-33 from 3-point in the preseason win

NBA.com Staff

Oct 8, 2017

2:08

Stephen Curry broke out his dance moves during a dominant performance in China.

Stephen Curry put on a show for NBA fans in China on Sunday morning. The two-time MVP led the Golden State Warriors with 40 points (on 13-for-20 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point), eight assists, and six rebounds as they powered past the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-110 in Shanghai, China.

Curry and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors pull away in the 3rd quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers. 

3:02
Golden State caught fire from 3-point during their preseason win on Sunday.

The Warriors will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

