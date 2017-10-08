Stephen Curry scores 40 points against Timberwolves in China

Stephen Curry put on a show for NBA fans in China on Sunday morning. The two-time MVP led the Golden State Warriors with 40 points (on 13-for-20 from the field and 6-for-9 from 3-point), eight assists, and six rebounds as they powered past the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-110 in Shanghai, China.

Curry and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors pull away in the 3rd quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers.

3:02 Play Golden State caught fire from 3-point during their preseason win on Sunday.

Two possessions. Six points for Steph Curry. #NBAChinaGames.



Watch the 2nd half from Shanghai on @NBATVpic.twitter.com/GRzc2Y2CXn — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2017

The Warriors will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.