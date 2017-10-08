Reports: Los Angeles Lakers could sit Lonzo Ball for rest of preseason

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle, and could sit for the remainder of the exhibition slate according to head coach Luke Walton.

"I hope not, but yeah, that's a possibility," Walton told the media before Sunday's contest against the Kings. "It's different with every player. He's new to the team, so we've got to see how long these types of injuries take him to come back from. We'd like to have him back, but again, we are not going to rush him back just to try to get him out there. It's just still sore. He said he can run straight and feels no pain, but it's going side to side that really gets him."

Walton, who said Ball is officially listed as day-to-day, "assumes" the No. 2 pick in this year's draft will be ready for the Lakers' season-opener on Oct. 19. They have two more preseason games, against the the Jazz on Tuesday and the Clippers on Friday.

Ball was injured last Monday in a loss to the Nuggets. He is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 assists in two preseason games.