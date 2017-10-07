Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum undergoes MRI for shoulder injury

NBA.com Staff

Oct 7, 2017 12:17 AM ET

After losing Gordon Hayward to free agency during the offseason the Utah Jazz were counting on younger players to fill the void. One of them may need to wait before stepping up to do so.

Fourth-year guard Dante Exum fell heavily to the floor during Friday's home game against Phoenix, immediately leaving the game and headed straight to the locker room. After Utah's 112-101 victory, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder admitted that Exum's injury "didn't look good."

Exum missed the entire 2015-16 campaign after undergoing ACL surgery on his left knee. He appeared primed for a breakout season, however, after averaging 20.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game during the 2017 NBA Summer League

