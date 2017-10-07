Report: Hall of Fame forward Connie Hawkins passes away at 75

Hall of Fame forward Connie Hawkins died at 75 years old on Friday, according to a report from NBC 12 News Arizona.

Banned from the NBA after being tied to a college basketball gambling scandal, Hawkins played two seasons in the ABA -- winning the league's inaugural championship and MVP trophies with the Pittsburgh Pipers in 1968 -- before joining the NBA in 1969. "The Hawk" went on to earn All-NBA First Team honors as a 27-year-old rookie with the Suns, averaging 24.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

Hawkins earned four consecutive All-Star honors with the Suns before being traded to the Lakers in the middle of the 1973-74 campaign. He finished his career with the Hawks in 1975-76.

The former 6-8 forward was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, a testament to his accomplishments and skill despite not being seen on the professional stage for much of his prime. His biography, Foul! The Connie Hawkins Story, captures his life from childhood through his ultimate triumph in proving his innocence in order to play in the NBA.