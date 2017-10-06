Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren in concussion protocol after head injury

NBA.com Staff

Oct 6, 2017 11:10 PM ET

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren, who recently signed a long-term extension with the team, suffered a head injury during the first half of Friday's preseason game at Utah.

The fourth-year swingman was contesting a 3-pointer on defense when he collided with the shooter and careened into a cemented area away from the court. The collision with Warren's head required five stitches and, per the team, necessitated his entry into the NBA concussion protocol.

Last season Warren, who started for Phoenix on Friday, averaged a career-high 14.4 points per contest.

