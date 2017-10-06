Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren in concussion protocol after head injury

Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren, who recently signed a long-term extension with the team, suffered a head injury during the first half of Friday's preseason game at Utah.

The fourth-year swingman was contesting a 3-pointer on defense when he collided with the shooter and careened into a cemented area away from the court. The collision with Warren's head required five stitches and, per the team, necessitated his entry into the NBA concussion protocol.

.@Suns Injury Update: T.J. Warren will not return and is in concussion protocol. He received five stitches for laceration on back of head — Phoenix Suns Stats (@SunsBballComm) October 7, 2017

Last season Warren, who started for Phoenix on Friday, averaged a career-high 14.4 points per contest.