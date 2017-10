Kyrie Irving left a young fan with an unforgettable moment on Friday.

Kyrie dishes out a postgame assist to a lucky fan! #ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/8EReXIaWIQ — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2017

Irving spotted one of his supporters in the Philadelphia crowd and gifted him with his game-worn sneakers after Boston's win. You can then hear the boy say, "Can you sign them? You're my favorite basketball player."

Irving does without hesitation.