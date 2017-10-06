Kris Dunn suffers dislocated finger, out 2-4 weeks

Chicago is already waiting on one of its offseason acquisitions (Zach LaVine) to return from injury. They might have to wait for another.

Kris Dunn suffered an open dislocation of his left finger during Friday's 114-101 win over Milwaukee, the team announced.

The second-year point guard could miss the Bulls' regular season opener on October 19 as the injury will sit him down for at least a couple of weeks, says Coach Hoiberg. Sam Smith of the Bulls' official website says the recovery could take up to a month.

The injury took place when Dunn tried to contest Sterling Brown's dunk attempt. He left the game with 11 points (5-7 FG) in 16 minutes of play.

Dunn, who played behind Ricky Rubio in Minnesota after being drafted fifth overall in 2016, was hoping for a breakout season with the rebuilding Bulls after being traded during the offseason. He averaged just 17.1 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per contest last year.