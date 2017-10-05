Report: Norman Powell agrees to contract extension with Toronto Raptors

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 5, 2017 2:48 PM ET

Third-year guard Norman Powell has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Raptors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Powell was drafted with the 46th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA. He averaged 8.4 points on 44.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3-point in 18.0 minutes last season. 

The extension, which is reportedly for four years, will begin at the start of the 2018-19 season. 

