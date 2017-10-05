Report: Nicolas Batum out 8-to-12 weeks with torn ligament in elbow

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 5, 2017 4:25 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets veteran Nicolas Batum is out indefinitely after suffering a torn ligament in his left elbow, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Batum suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Last season, Batum averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 77 games for Charlotte

With Batum out, Hornets' guards Jeremy Lamb and rookie Malik Monk will likely see an increase in minutes over the first two-to-three months of the season. 

