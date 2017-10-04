San Antonio Spurs legends reunite on set for H-E-B commercial

The San Antonio Spurs are known as a team for their five NBA titles, their current string of 20 straight playoff appearances and for being one of the most consistent franchises in all of sports.

Of course, those feats wouldn't be possible without some legendary players passing the baton from one to another over the years. George Gervin, David Robinson, Sean Elliott and Tim Duncan are some of the names who not only stand out in Spurs lore but also dot the team's all-time record book.

That quartet gathered today to shoot a new round of commercial for the local grocery store chain, H-E-B, that often feature the Spurs' current stars and/or the team's beloved mascot, Coyote. The Spurs' social media team was on hand for the shoot and got some great images that the team's fans are sure to enjoy:

A legendary selfie pic.twitter.com/ALGawdbIoa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 4, 2017