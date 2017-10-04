Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says friends shot in Las Vegas tragedy

CLEVELAND -- For Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, the shootings in Las Vegas became personal.

Lue said he personally knows three people who were shot Sunday night when a gunman armed with assault rifles smashed open to hotel windows and opened fire on concert-goers, killing 59 and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Lue, who has lived in Las Vegas over the past nine summers, said he knew about 15 people who were at the show.

"Just a horrible thing to have to go through, especially when I lived there for nine years and knowing all the people I know out there that work at the Mandalay Bay and Aria," Lue said Wednesday night before the Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in their first exhibition game. "I feel sorry for all the loved ones of each one that lost someone or been badly hurt. It's just not a good thing. I've been touched by a few people who'd gotten injured, who'd gotten shot. Just a tough position to be in.

In his third season as Cleveland's coach, Lue wouldn't comment on changing gun laws, but would be in favor of anything to prevent bloodshed.

"Whatever we can do to try to eliminate these types of situations, I'm all for it," he said. "I'm not really a political guy who says what you should do. Whatever we can do to stop these types of violent acts, I'm all for it."