Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr arrives in China solo after passport delay

The Associated Press

Oct 2, 2017 8:52 PM ET

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.

Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.

Kerr's passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.

ESPN first reported Kerr's passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.

