LeBron James still slowed by sprained left ankle, misses practice

Tom Withers | The Associated Press

Sep 30, 2017 4:48 PM ET

CLEVELAND (AP) -- LeBron James remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle and the Cavaliers plan to keep him out of an upcoming scrimmage.

James hasn't practiced since Wednesday, when he rolled his ankle during the team's second training-camp workout that day. X-rays were negative, and James has been getting treatment. Coach Tyronn Lue says he is day to day.

Lue says the three-time NBA champion stepped on a teammates' foot while running up the floor.

James will not play in Monday's Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue says that "wouldn't be smart."

The three-time defending Eastern Conference champions open the exhibition season Wednesday against Atlanta.

The 32-year-old James did not miss any regular-season or playoff games because of injuries last season. He has been remarkably durable during his 14-year career, playing in nearly 1,300 games.

