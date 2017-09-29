Report: Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III to miss two months with ankle injury

NBA.com Staff

Sep 29, 2017 8:03 PM ET

The new-look Pacers will reportedly miss one of their returning players for a sizable chunk of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Indiana forward Glenn Robinson III could be out until at least December due to an ankle injury.

The slam dunk contest champion last season, Robinson III averaged career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, shooting percentage and steals per contest in his second season with the Pacers. With Paul George gone via trade to Oklahoma City, Robinson figured to play a more prominent role alongside fellow youngsters Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

