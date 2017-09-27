Memphis Grizzlies sign forward JaMychal Green to multiyear contract

Sep 27, 2017 8:37 PM ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)  -- The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward JaMychal Green to a multiyear contract.

Terms of the deal haven't been announced.

Green, 27, is coming off the most productive season of his career. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 27.3 minutes in 77 games with the Grizzlies. He made 75 starts.

He has played 179 games in a three-year NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs and Grizzlies. Green has career averages of 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Green went undrafted after a four-year career at Alabama. He played professionally in the NBA G League and in France before making his NBA debut with San Antonio in January 2015.

