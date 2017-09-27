Report: JaMychal Green agrees to two-year deal with Grizzlies

Restricted free agent JaMychal Green will return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

RFA JaMychal Green is finalizing a two-year, $17M-plus deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2017

Green, 27, averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 77 games last season as the starting power forward alongside All-Star Marc Gasol.

The undrafted prospect out of Alabama played two seasons in the G League before signing a three-year contract with Memphis in 2015.