Report: JaMychal Green agrees to two-year deal with Grizzlies

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 27, 2017 4:14 PM ET

Restricted free agent JaMychal Green will return to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year deal, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Green, 27, averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 77 games last season as the starting power forward alongside All-Star Marc Gasol. 

The undrafted prospect out of Alabama played two seasons in the G League before signing a three-year contract with Memphis in 2015.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.