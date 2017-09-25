Report: TJ Warren to sign contract extension with Phoenix Suns

Since general manager Ryan McDonough took over in 2013, the Suns have sifted through trades and draft picks in hopes of finding long-term talent.

It appears they consider T.J. Warren fits that category. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the fourth-year forward has come to terms with Phoenix on a contract extension that would keep him in the desert through 2022.

Phoenix Suns forward TJ Warren has agreed to a four-year, $50M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

A former ACC Player of the Year at North Carolina State, Warren has flashed the same flair for scoring that he showed in college, averaging 11.2 points per game on 50.2-percent shooting in just over 24 minutes per contest over his three-year career. He has, however, struggled to stay on the court due to injury, playing in just 153 games over the last three seasons.