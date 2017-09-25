Report: TJ Warren to sign contract extension with Phoenix Suns

NBA.com Staff

Sep 25, 2017 8:16 PM ET

Since general manager Ryan McDonough took over in 2013, the Suns have sifted through trades and draft picks in hopes of finding long-term talent.

It appears they consider T.J. Warren fits that category. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the fourth-year forward has come to terms with Phoenix on a contract extension that would keep him in the desert through 2022.

A former ACC Player of the Year at North Carolina State, Warren has flashed the same flair for scoring that he showed in college,  averaging 11.2 points per game on 50.2-percent shooting in just over 24 minutes per contest over his three-year career. He has, however, struggled to stay on the court due to injury, playing in just 153 games over the last three seasons.

