Morning Tip Q&A: Jan Vesely

It was painful, at times, watching Jan Vesely play in the NBA. For two-plus seasons, the sixth overall pick in the 2011 Draft tried to please the Washington Wizards, but at every turn he ran into brick walls -- some his doing, some not.

His above-the-rim potential playing for European power Partizan in Serbia, where he won the FIBA Europe Young Men’s Player of the Year award in 2010, tantalized the Wizards, who envisioned him being the athletic frontcourt compliment to John Wall and Bradley Beal. And in doing so, the Wizards took Vesely over the likes of Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard. (That last sentence figuratively sucks the marrow out of your soul.)

But Vesely couldn’t operate -- at all -- outside the paint. He didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer in three years. He was radioactive at the line, topping out at 53 percent his rookie season and falling from there. And he couldn’t defend without fouling -- a lot, thus negative potential defensive advantages his hops could give him.

After 141 games the Wizards punted, sending Vesely to Denver in a three-team deal for The Professor, Andre Miller. And after finishing his season with the Nuggets, Vesely went back to Europe -- but not to finish in obscurity. Playing for legendary Coach Zeljko Obradovic for Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super League, Vesely has found the joy in his game again. He’s not doing a whole lot different for Fenerbahce than he’s done throughout his career offensively, but he’s also become a good screener and offensive rebounder. The NBA is surely a 3-point league now, but big men who can screen effectively and make themselves available for lobs have a place in today’s four-out one-in game: think DeAndre Jordan, Clint Capela.

Vesely’s three years with Fenerbahce, where he played with Ekpe Udoh and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who signed with Sacramento this summer, have ended with three straight EuroLeague Final Fours. Fenerbahce lost in the semis in 2015, and the finals, in overtime to CSKA Moscow, in 2016. But this past May, in front of their home fans in Istanbul, Fenerbahce bagged the elephant, beating Olympiakos 80-64 in the championship game. Vesely acquitted himself well, and reportedly drew interest this summer from the Nets, Dallas and Philadelphia. But Vesely will go back to Fenerbahce for 2017-18, putting a potential rapprochement with the NBA on hold for at least a year. We’re all suckers for a comeback story, though. To be continued.

Me: Coming off the big season both personally and teamwise, how do you feel about where you are right now?

Jan Vesely: I feel great. Last season, it was my third season with Fenerbahce, and we’ve made the Final Four (of the Super League) two times. We lost in the semifinals (his first season) and the second year we were in the finals. Tough two seasons but this past season was one of the best seasons of my career. We won the trophy (in EuroLeague). That’s why I play here. It was amazing.

Me: I know a big reason you went to Fenerbahce was to play for Coach Obradovic. What has he done for you and your career?

JV: Before I signed with Fenerbahce and before I came to work with him, we spoke one summer in Las Vegas at the Summer League. He was asking how the situation was where I was. I said it was not so good. He said okay, whenever you want I’ll be more than happy if you come to Fenerbahce and come with me. One year after that I signed there. He’s doing a lot for me. He’s given me confidence, given me a role in the team. I’m one of the leaders. You don’t see that in the points but you see it in the energy stuff, defense, helping teammates and stuff like that. This kind of stuff. He give me a chance to play after my career in the NBA, which wasn’t good. He gave me an opportunity to play on a high level. He has a lot of expectations, and I love this kind of pressure.

Me: Was it important that you play for a coach that would let you play to your strengths instead of making you do things that weren’t natural for you?

JV: Of course, of course. Coach Obraovic is now nine-time EuroLeague champion. He knows exactly what each player can do and he tries to get maximum from each player, especially with me. He knows he can play me at different positions with different players on the court. He helps me to improve and to play a good game and it also helps the team to have different kind of variations in offense, and especially on defense. With those kinds of stuff he knows exactly what he can do. He gives you the opportunity to use it how you can use it and that’s the most important thing.

Me: What’s the level of physicality in the SuperLeague and EuroLeague?

JV: It’s tough. It’s not easy of course. It’s not too physical like in the NBA. But it’s still, it’s tough games. Sometimes you play 55 to 57 games (in a season). It’s not a lot of scoring. It’s about defense, playing good defense. It gets you tired. It’s not about strength but how good in shape you are, and you have to react, especially in Europe. You have a half second to react on the court, when is the rotation is coming, stuff like that. Defense, it’s more close than in the NBA, everybody helping each other weak side, switching defense. You have to be quick with your reaction.

Me: What did it mean for you to contribute to the EuroLeague championship?

JV: I’m the kind of player and kind of person that I put the team interest in front of myself. If I score five points and get five rebounds, but we win the game, for me, I’m much happier with that than if we lose the game and I score 20 and 10 rebounds and I make double doubles, triple doubles. I think I can help somebody. If somebody’s tired I say okay, you rest and now I’ll go play defense for you. You take my player which is so not as aggressive on the floor. And we win the game and we win the trophy. I think that’s my contribution to the team. Every game I try to give the maximum on both sides and that’s it.

Me: What is the atmosphere like there?

JV: First of all, the fans are incredible. The atmosphere they make every game, it gives you so much energy that sometimes you don’t think that you are tired. Fans are jumping and screaming. However I play now, I’ll have more energy. They give you that kind of energy and they push you forward. The organization is great, it’s very close to the NBA in its standards. We have our own arena, just for us. The facility, everything is new. Generally the life in Istanbul, it’s great. There’s a lot of opportunities, dinners, restaurants, coffee places. It’s unbelievable, the shopping. The life is nice here, and the fans respect you. Everybody’s involved, especially after we won the EuroLeague it’s more crazy on their part. Everybody comes like LeBron James coming. It’s a big achievement for Turkey and Fenerbahce and myself. It’s great.

Me: Did you talk with your Czech Republic teammate Tomas Satoransky about his season with the Wizards?

JV: We talked during the season a couple of times. We saw each other at the end of the summer, at my wedding and at his wedding. We had time to talk a little bit. It’s not easy, the first season for a European player to the NBA. It’s a whole new system, different people, different types of players. It’s more physical in the NBA. It’s not easy. He was struggling. But I told him that I ended up a similar situation. I tried to tell him just to stay positive. All you can do is work hard and prove to the coaches and the management that you are here for a reason. He was trying to do that. He’s very passionate about basketball. It’s very hard for him to go through that situation but he’s mature enough and crazy about basketball enough that he will do a good job. The season is over now and there’s a new one in front of him, and I think he’s going to do much more better, for him, mentally.