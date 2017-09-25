LeBron James says plans to stay with Cavaliers haven't changed

The Associated Press

Sep 25, 2017 2:25 PM ET

LeBron James looks ahead to his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers during Media Day on Monday.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) -- LeBron James says his intentions to finish his career with Cleveland haven't changed.

The three-time NBA champion, who previously left the Cavaliers as a free agent for Miami, said Monday that he will not make a decision about his future until next summer.

The 32-year-old has a player's option for next season.

James says he would love to have Dwyane Wade join the Cavaliers.

Wade has accepted a buyout from the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland could be a potential landing spot. James and Wade won two NBA titles together with the Miami Heat and are close friends.

James said he has spoken to Wade, and plans to again.

LeBron James talks about his former teammate Dwyane Wade.

James also isn't taking back calling President Trump a "bum" in a tweet on Saturday after the President pulled back an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House. James didn't back track from his stance against Trump and says he's further committed to inspiring youth.

James referred to Trump as "that guy" during a free-wheeling news conference Monday at Cleveland's media day.

