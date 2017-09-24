Reports: Dwyane Wade and Bulls to part ways, Cavaliers 'frontrunner' to sign him

At least one more big name will reportedly change NBA addresses before the 2017-18 campaign tips off.

According to The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Dwayne Wade and the Chicago Bulls have reached a buyout agreement that would leave the 12-time All-Star free to sign with the team of his choosing.

The Bulls and Dwyane Wade have reached agreement on a buyout, per sources. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 25, 2017

Even as the transaction is being finalized, contending teams are already lining up to pursue the services of the three-time NBA champion. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Cleveland has the best odds of adding Wade to its roster, but other clubs are also in the mix.

Sources: Cleveland, San Antonio and Miami are leaders for Dwyane Wade post-Bulls buyout. OKC could become factor too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

Cleveland's clear frontrunner with LeBron James, but Wade may take a little time to decide, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/onXPOeaYfG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 25, 2017

Wade and James teamed up in Miami for back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. After a Finals defeat to the Spurs in 2014, James returned to his original team in Cleveland.

Wade spent two more seasons in Miami before leaving the only franchise he had ever known for his hometown club in Chicago. Last season, he averaged 18.3 points per game, his lowest mark since his rookie season in 2003-04.