Reports: New York Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony in a multi-player trade with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN and The Vertical.
New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017
Sources: Carmelo Anthony is expected to waive his no-trade clause for trade to Oklahoma City, with trade call likely coming Monday.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2017