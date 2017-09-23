Reports: New York Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony to Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 23, 2017 1:14 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony in a multi-player trade with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN and The Vertical.

 

