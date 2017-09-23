Report: Trey Burke finalizing deal with Oklahoma City Thunder

On a day that saw Oklahoma City deal for 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, another Thunder transaction was reportedly taking place. This one addresses OKC's backcourt, which appears on the verge of adding former lottery pick Trey Burke according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Free agent guard Trey Burke is finalizing a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2017

Burke is coming off his fourth NBA season since being drafted ninth overall in 2013. Last year he averaged career-lows of 5.0 points and 1.8 assists per contest in his first and only season with Washington. In his three previous campaigns with Utah, Burke averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.