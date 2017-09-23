Report: Trey Burke finalizing deal with Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA.com Staff

Sep 23, 2017 6:26 PM ET

On a day that saw Oklahoma City deal for 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, another Thunder transaction was reportedly taking place. This one addresses OKC's backcourt, which appears on the verge of adding former lottery pick Trey Burke according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Burke is coming off his fourth NBA season since being drafted ninth overall in 2013. Last year he averaged career-lows of 5.0 points and 1.8 assists per contest in his first and only season with Washington. In his three previous campaigns with Utah, Burke averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.