NBA world reacts to reported Carmelo Anthony trade

NBA.com staff reports

Sep 23, 2017 2:12 PM ET

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook will be joining forces in Oklahoma City.

With news of Carmelo Anthony reportedly being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick, the NBA world shared its reactions after the news broke.

My guys. ⚡️⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on

 

