NBA world reacts to reported Carmelo Anthony trade

With news of Carmelo Anthony reportedly being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick, the NBA world shared its reactions after the news broke.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) September 23, 2017

My guys. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

One last time Okla-Home 💙🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/4GK8nUO5JJ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) September 23, 2017

Kanter released a statement about his love for OKC and the organization ... 4 days later he got traded. Stay woke, it's a business. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2017

Western conference games gonna be like game of thrones battles against the white walkers — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2017

Happy for my brother @carmeloanthony ...@okcthunder y'all just got a real one! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 23, 2017

Good luck n the west y'all go ahead and shootit out OKCya #FearTheDeer — Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) September 23, 2017

Oh wow!!! @okcthunder about to be lit pic.twitter.com/fOllSqteBF — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) September 23, 2017

OK👀👀👀👀 ...I C y'all — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) September 23, 2017