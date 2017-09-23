NBA world reacts to reported Carmelo Anthony trade

With news of Carmelo Anthony reportedly being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round draft pick, the NBA world shared its reactions after the news broke.
⚡️⚡️⚡️— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) September 23, 2017
One last time Okla-Home 💙🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/4GK8nUO5JJ— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) September 23, 2017
Kanter released a statement about his love for OKC and the organization ... 4 days later he got traded. Stay woke, it's a business.— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2017
Western conference games gonna be like game of thrones battles against the white walkers— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2017
Happy for my brother @carmeloanthony ...@okcthunder y'all just got a real one!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 23, 2017
Good luck n the west y'all go ahead and shootit out OKCya #FearTheDeer— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) September 23, 2017
Oh wow!!! @okcthunder about to be lit pic.twitter.com/fOllSqteBF— Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) September 23, 2017
OK👀👀👀👀 ...I C y'all— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) September 23, 2017
Sheeeshhhhhh— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) September 23, 2017