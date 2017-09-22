Report: Carmelo Anthony willing to accept trade to Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has expanded the list of teams he'd be willing to join and waive his no-trade clause for, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, who says the Cleveland Cavaliers are now an option.

Earlier on Friday morning the Knicks stated during a news conference they expect to see Anthony in training camp next week after not finding a trade offer this summer that satisfied the franchise.

"When we set out, we said if there was something there that made sense both for him and for the Knicks organization, then we would strongly consider it," general manager Scott Perry said. "Obviously, we sit here today and that did not happen as of yet."

Since late June, Anthony's desired destination has been the Houston Rockets. However, discussions between Houston and New York have been at a standstill with the Knicks unwilling to take Ryan Anderson and his three-year, $60 million contract as part of the deal.

Wojnarowski also reports that Anthony decided to work with New York and expand his list so a trade can be finalized before the start of the season. The 10-time All-Star gave the organization two new destinations and playing alongside his great friend LeBron James in Cleveland was one of them.

ESPN's Ian Begley later reported the second team Anthony added to his list was the Oklahoma City Thunder. Whether or not contact between both teams has been made is currently unknown.

The Knicks and Cavaliers had preliminary discussions this week, but no specific trade ideas were exchanged, per ESPN.

Anthony, 33, has two years and $54 million remaining on his current deal. He averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.