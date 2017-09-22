One thing is certain, the Golden State Warriors are strong favorites to win third title in four years

OAKLAND – They will take the Pacific Division with ease, a participation ribbon in their universe. They open training camp Saturday with a cushion the size of San Francisco Bay to win the Western Conference a fourth consecutive season until someone proves otherwise, and are such a consensus choice to win another NBA title that picking a challenger is bold.

The Warriors are so predictable.

Unless Kevin Durant fires up the wrong Twitter account.

Or Steve Kerr suffers another setback.

Or a team vote leads to a statement polite in language but blunt in message declining a February visit to the White House, sparking conversation far beyond whether the James Harden-Chris Paul pairing can snowball into a genuine threat in the West or if acquiring Paul George is enough to elevate Oklahoma City into the same discussion.

Or Nick Young clears his throat.

Steve Kerr believes his team can improve defensively this season.

The Warriors may be a lot of things in 2017-18, but they are also the one team that can deliver an unexpected even if – if – they do the expected from Saturday to June. LeBron James is in front of them, and so is Donald Trump. Kerr’s health issues are not behind them. Young will say something wild to someone somewhere at some point, just because.

Predictable, nothing.

Golden State is heading into a season where anything can happen, from making a larger historical footprint if a third championship in four tries occur to the kind of social issues the Warriors not only handle but welcome.

The old talking points are not going away.

Durant unnecessarily exhuming his Thunder departure on Twitter a little more than a year after the fact, bashing his former coach Billy Donovan in particular, puts more flame into the Nov. 22 visit to OKC just when it seemed like the right time for everyone to move on.

Meanwhile, Kerr, while optimistic about his medical prognosis, is still dealing with problems that forced him to miss the start of 2015-16 and a large portion of the playoffs in 2017.