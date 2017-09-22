Jimmy Butler gets needed reset with Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS – They took Jimmy Butler’s football away from him before he sat down for interviews Friday, but they didn’t take his swagger. In his first official day as an in-uniform member of the Minnesota Timberwolves – the Wolves’ Media Day, on the eve of their slightly early, pre-Global Games training camp – Butler moved from photo shoot to press conference to promo spots like the veteran three-time All-Star he is.

Confident, chatty, publicly humble when the microphones were hot, Butler carried himself exactly like the player Minnesota craved when they acquired him on draft night.

Never outworked.

Driven at both ends of the court.

Proud to guard the other guys’ most potent threat. And as eager to take control of the final minutes of any NBA game in which he plays as he is to seize ownership of any locker room into which he walks.

And yet, when asked a playful question about the player or team he’ll be most curious to watch in the new 2017-18 season, Butler’s eyes narrowed.

“The Chicago Bulls,” he said. “I just want to see what they do.”

Butler, 28, has been through far worse in his young life – being disowned and kicked out of the house by his mother Londa when he was 13 down in Tomball, Texas, always is going to rank No. 1 on that list. He doesn’t sound bitter or resentful about being traded by the team with whom he worked himself into a star, the team he tried so desperately and clumsily to lead.

But he wouldn’t be human, either, if it didn’t sting just a little to be told to leave, where to go and when to get there. Fans in Chicago loved Butler. Butler loved them back. He and the Bulls had their times, too. Until they didn’t.

A year ago, at this time, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo – two NBA stars with championship rings – were going out of their way to defer to Butler as the big dog among the Bulls’ “Three Alphas.” “This is Jimmy’s team,” Wade and Rondo said at the start of a 2016-17 season that went only sideways.

Then team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and his son, president/COO Michael, reminded everyone that no, the Bulls were their team. Rondo is in New Orleans, Wade is trying to extricate himself via a buyout of his $23.8 million salary and Butler is now with a team that hasn’t sniffed the postseason in 13 years.

Chicago was more interested in the assets a Butler deal could deliver – Minnesota happily sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and a swap of first-round picks to the Bulls to land Butler – than in banishing him, though dodging a maximum contract in two years was part of the equation too. Some folks, however, did see Butler’s head swell a bit in his new-found Hollywood lifestyle and friends, and a couple of intramural verbal back-and-forths he instigated through the media with coach Fred Hoiberg.

So, while Butler’s move to Minnesota is considered a boon for the Wolves, it might be a needed fresh start for him as well. He’s no longer around teammates or bosses who see him as the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2011 Draft who, yeah, OK, worked and willed himself into something better.

He’s appreciated now for the legit all-NBA player he is and for what he’ll bring to the Wolves going forward.

“Yeah. Definitely,” Butler said when asked if he needed this career reset. “I spent six fabulous years in Chicago, don’t get me wrong. I’ve got so much love for the city, for the fans, for that organization, as I’ve said time and time again. But yeah, it is time for something new.