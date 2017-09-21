Minnesota Timberwolves sign Aaron Brooks

MINNEAPOLIS/St. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed guard Aaron Brooks. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not released. With today’s signing of Brooks, the Wolves have finalized the team’s training camp roster at 17 players.

Brooks, 32, appeared in 65 games last season with Indiana averaging 5.0 points and 1.9 assists in 13.8 minutes per contest. The 6-0 point guard shot 37.5% from long distance in 2016-17, making 48 of his 128 attempts from beyond the arc.

Brooks has played in 613 career NBA contests over nine seasons with Houston, Phoenix, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago and Indiana. The Seattle, Washington native owns career averages of 10.1 points on 41.3% shooting and 3.1 assists in 21.6 minutes per game. Brooks has appeared in 38 playoff games, including 13 starts, averaging 8.7 points and 1.8 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. Originally drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 26th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Brooks played under Tom Thibodeau in Chicago during the 2014-15 season averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over 82 contests, 21 starts.